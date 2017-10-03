Begbies Traynor chooses Lincoln for 48th office

Begbies Traynor, the Business rescue and recovery specialist, is extending its regional presence with the opening a new office in Lincoln.

The new office is the 48th in Begbies Traynor Group’s national network.

Located at The Point, a business park west of the city centre, the Lincoln office will be headed by partner Gareth Rusling.

Gareth said: “We have built up some valuable contacts among the professional adviser community in Lincolnshire and the opening of our own office in the city will further cement these relationships as well as opening up new opportunities to work with local businesses and intermediaries, particularly with our expertise in the property sector.

“Having a physical presence here marks an important milestone for us in growing our business in the East of England.

“Our Lincoln base enjoys a convenient location, close to local solicitors and accountants, and is a further demonstration of our commitment to the region.”