The Big Chinese Takeaway 2 is an event which is ideal for those who have established or are looking to establish links with China.

Marking the Chinese New Year and a celebration of business, education and cultural links with China, this event aims to build on the success of and interest in last year’s event – focusing on the opportunities for businesses, in terms of trade and investment, to and from China in light of its thirteenth Five Year Plan.

And, taking a wider view this year the event will look at the context and role of the Midlands Engine as part of the driver for growth, not only for Lincolnshire businesses in China, but also those from the wider economic area.

The presentations aim to:

• Provide an insight into China’s thirteenth Five Year Plan and the opportunities it presents for businesses

• Highlight the challenges of trading with China and how to overcome them

• Showcase and share experiences from businesses operating in and trading with China

• Provide guidance on preparing to do business with China

• Highlight the support and assistance available to those looking to do business in China as well as those looking to develop existing business

• Provide delegates with an update on trade missions, initiatives and agreements between the Midlands Engine and China as well as between Lincolnshire and Hunan Province

The event organisers also hope that the event will help to further ties and collaboration between individuals, businesses and organisations with the common objective of furthering business with China.

Our speakers and presenters will include representatives from:

• Lincoln College Group

• Department for International Trade (DIT)

• China Britain Business Council (CBBC)

• Lincolnshire County Council

• James Dawson/Fenners Plc

• NatWest Bank

• Glitter Lips

The evening will conclude with an authentic Chinese buffet.

DATE : Thursday 26th January 2017

LOCATION : Deans Sport and Leisure, Lincoln College, Monks Road, Lincoln, LN2 5HQ

TIMINGS

6pm Registration

6:30pm Presentations

followed by an authentic Chinese buffet

To book your free place online please visit: www.streetsweb.co.uk/about/events

Alternatively please contact: Laura Butler Email: lbutler@streetsweb.co.uk / Tel: 01522 551200