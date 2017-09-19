£600 boost for Scunthorpe hospice

A charity race night has resulted in a £600 boost for Scunthorpe’s Lindsey Lodge Hospice.

Staff at Ongo Communities – the North Lincolnshire housing provider – raised the money for the hospice which provides free specialist palliative care for day and inpatient patients.

Lindsey Lodge Fundraiser Andy Hirst received the cheque from Ongo’s Kerry Copson and Hayley Cullen.

Andy said: “I’d like to say a big thank you to everyone at Ongo for choosing to raise funds for us on their race night.

“Both of our organisations play such an important role in the local community, so it’s great to see their team supporting us in this way.”

He added: “Every penny they’ve raised will go towards making our patient’s lives more comfortable.”