Boston boxer to pack a punch for homeless people

Boston boxer Callum ‘The One’ Johnson is packing a punch for homeless people by supporting a new fundraising event.

Callum – the reigning Commonwealth Light-Heavyweight champion – is supporting the Lincolnshire Big Snore, a sponsored sleep out event organized by homelessness charity Framework.

The event, which will take place in the car park at Venture House, Endeavour Park, Boston, this Friday (February 24), will raise money to help homeless people move on successfully into independent accommodation.

The Boston fighter will be greeting participants, posing for photos, and judging entries into the Box Factor shelter building competition.

Callum, who has just returned from a training camp in Las Vegas, said: “I can’t imagine much worse than being homeless. It must be a really horrible experience – one that nobody should have to go through. When I heard that this event was taking place I was determined to do all I could to support it.

“Homelessness is on the increase in my local area and that just isn’t right. A good friend of mine works for Framework so I know about the great work they do. By supporting them in this way I’m able to do my bit to help homeless local people.”

Framework Operations Director Michael Leng added: “We’re thrilled to have Callum on board for this event. As a boxer and professional athlete I’m sure he’s well aware of how hard people have to fight to overcome challenges in their lives. The challenges faced by the people we support may be different from those faced in the ring, but they really can be a struggle to overcome.

“Homelessness is a devastating and isolating experience. It damages people mental and physical health, and strains relationships with friends and family to breaking point. Consequently, helping people who are homeless is about more than just putting a roof over their heads – it is about giving them a holistic package of support that ends only when they are thriving in a new home. This event is about funding that work and changing people’s lives.”

Participants can sign up here.