Most Boston locals risking their sight

A Swineshead local is encouraging others not to put off having eye tests as Vision Express’ Vision Van stops in Boston’s Market Place for Macular Week 2017

Jamie Morris was referred to hospital after an issue with his central vision was detected during an eye test.

He is now urging others to get their sight routinely checked – as over 90% of Vision Van visitors are found to be putting their sight at risk.

Vision Van is a high-tech mobile eye test unit which delivers free eye examinations courtesy of optician chain Vision Expression.

The van stopped in Boston’s Market Place on 26th June as part of the national optician’s Macular Week UK-wide tour.

Boston was chalked up as a must visit location for the van after figure revealed that 40% of residents are aged 65 and over – a significant risk group for age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

“My eye test on the Vision Van revealed I’ve got something on my central vision at the back of my eye,” Jamie said.

“Although it isn’t impairing my eyesight, the optometrist said it wouldn’t normally affect someone my age – it’s usually found on those aged 50 and above, which led me to believe it might be sun damage.”

Age related Macular Degeneration (AMD) primarily affects the central vision. While age is the most common risk factor, UV damage also impacts macular disease and simple steps such as wearing sun protection can help to avoid harm.

Out of those tested aboard the van, 50% were found to need new prescriptions, with 92% of visitors admitting to being overdue an eye test.

AMD currently affects more than 600,000 people in the UK and another 200 new cases are detected every day. In Lincolnshire alone, 80 per 100,000 people are suffering from preventable sight loss relating to it.

Those who missed the Vision Van can still benefit from a free eye test by downloading an online voucher by 5 July 2017 via the website.