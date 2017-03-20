Branston gets to heart of village safety

A Lincolnshire village has welcomed a new life-saving medical device for local residents to use, thanks to a donation from local business, Branston Ltd.

Located at All Saints Church Hall in the heart of the busy Branston village, a defibrillator has now been unveiled thanks to the joint efforts of local residents and the nearby potato firm.

With the nearest defibrillator previously located over a mile away at the doctors’ surgery, residents have been campaigning to raise the £1000 needed to fund a defibrillator for the centre of the village.

Organised by a team of local residents, an afternoon tea party was arranged in January to raise the required funds. Following a well-supported event, complete with fine china tea services, homemade treats, a raffle and demonstration by local charity LIVES, more than £500 was raised towards it.

Branston Ltd has its largest potato packing site on the outskirts of the village. When they heard about the campaign the company willingly stepped in to match the funds raised by the tea party, donating the remaining £500 needed to purchase the defibrillator.

George Christoudias, sales and marketing director of Branston, said: “Once we heard about the fundraising efforts of the village, we were more than happy to contribute to what is fantastic cause. Of course, we hope that no one will ever need to use it, but should an emergency arise, we are pleased to have been able to help where we can and potentially save a life.”

Judy Dickin, who led the village’s fundraising, said: “Branston is a very lively village with plenty going on every day, including eight community groups who regularly meet at the Church Hall, not to mention charity events and social functions. You never know when a life-threatening situation could occur and with this in mind, it was important to us to have the defibrillator in place”

“The defibrillator is in a prime location for most of the village’s main amenities to access, being just down the road from the Waggon and Horses pub, the British Legion Home Guard Club and All Saints Church.

“We are absolutely delighted with the support we have received in making this a reality and would like to thank Branston Ltd for their donation. It is a great local business that gets fully involved in the local community and village life, so we are pleased they chose to help this cause and potentially, help to save a life.”