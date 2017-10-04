Brawl at Cleethorpes KFC leaves man with broken Jaw

Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault outside the KFC restaurant in Cleethorpes.

The incident happened at the KFC on Market Street just before 2.00am on September 17th.

One man was allegedly assaulted during the disorder. He was taken to hospital with a broken jaw.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: “We’d like to trace another man in connection with this assault.

“He’s been described as white, between 20 and 25 years old, around 6 feet tall, skinny and wearing a striped t-shirt.”

Anyone with any information has been urged to call 101 quoting log 74 of September 17.