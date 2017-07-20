The Brayford’s hottest new eatery is ice cool – Gelato.Cool.

Visitors to Lincoln’s waterside area can now enjoy delicious and authentic gelato freshly made in the city at a new parlour in the foyer of the Doubletree Hilton Hotel.

With seating inside and outside the hotel, the new venue will also be serving coffee and other liquid refreshments, including freshly squeezed orange juice, along with snack such paninis sandwiches and pizza slices.

However, with more than 90 tempting flavours it is the gelato that will be the main attraction with owner Mark Weston ensuring the range is genuinely mouthwatering.

Gelato is Italian for ice cream and it was a trip to Florence that inspired Mark to leave the construction industry and set-up Gelato.Cool last year.

“We ate quite a bit of gelato while we were in Florence and when we got back I couldn’t get it out of my head,” said Mark, who had been thinking about changing his career. “I started to look around and no-one was making gelato in this area.”

He built a factory in the Allenby Business Village in March 2015 and spent the rest of the year preparing the premises, then six months researching and developing his products before opening on July 4 last year.

Gelato.Cool quickly developed a strong wholesale presence in the Lincoln area supplying restaurants such as The Bell at Coleby and Morgans on the city’s Carlton Centre where customers enjoyed Italian ice creams and sorbets.

“It is lower in fat at six per cent compared to other ice creams, which are typically between 12 and 20%. It is also churned for longer making it smoother,” said Mark.

It is his attention to detail and the use of authentic ingredients that has also seen Gelato.Cool range become established. For example Mark’s favourite flavour is pistachio and he uses the nuts from the same Bronte region that are used in Italy. Similarly his hazelnuts come from the famous Piedmont region.

“I think if you can make a good pistachio flavour then you can probably make anything else, so I have sourced the best ingredients I possibly could.

“The gelato is made fresh every day using fresh fruits and where we have to use sauces we make sure they are the authentic Italian based recipe sauces”

Gelato.Cool has even supplied the British Library in London, but Mark has always had one eye on setting up a retail outlet in the right area and was passing the Hilton when the idea to use its foyer came to him.

“I went to see them and they liked my idea, but it has taken a while to get it to get it off the ground,” said Mark who opened in time for the Brayford’s day of Dragon Racing on July 22.

The business is very much a family affair with Mark’s sister Sara Calam the gelato creator with Mark’s daughter Robyn as her trainee and working in the parlour alongside cousin Khloe while his mum Carole looks after the accounts.

The freezer counter that has also come from Italy will stock 24 different flavours of gelato, but these will change daily.

“There is almost no limit to the amount of flavours you can create, but there are some ingredients you have to consider as they can affect the temperatures at which the gelato freezes.”

Salted caramel cannot be too salty, for example because the salt changes the freezing temperature, but there were no such problems with the flavours tried by willing guinea pigs from the Bailgate Independent. The kiwi and banana was lusciously fruity and the prosecco was more subtle but just as heavenly.

With a gin and tonic variety on the way we will be definitely call into Gelato.Cool at the Doubletree Hilton.