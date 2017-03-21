Brigg runner clocks up miles in memory of mum

Over the last year, Brigg runner Mark Morris has ran thousands of miles in memory of his mum who was cared for at Lindsey Lodge Hospice in Scunthorpe.

The teacher at Oasis Academy Immingham was spurred on to raise funds for the hospice through a series of gruelling running events after his mum, Denise Morris, passed away of cancer in May last year.

He’s taken part in the North Lincolnshire Half Marathon; Hell on the Humber endurance race; Great North Run and various other local and national running competitions.

He’s currently training for the Virgin Money London Marathon, however after sustaining a knee injury he’s finding training tough.

“I’m raising as much money as I can for Lindsey Lodge Hospice after the wonderful care they gave my mum; so far I’ve raised £3,400 and I want to continue to raise as much as possible,” said Mark.

“When I’m running my mum is always on my mind and those memories keep me going, even with a tough knee injury it won’t stop me; I’ll walk if I have to.

“For the London Marathon I’ve been running around 50 miles a week with a mix of spinning and swimming.

“My family have been really supportive throughout the training and they come and watch me at so many events.”

Mark said it’s difficult to pick out his highlights over the year-long fundraising challenge as he’s had so many.

He added: “I really enjoyed my son coming to run with me for a little while during the Hell on the Humber endurance race and with my friends we came third.

“Also I always enjoy the Great North Run as the atmosphere is absolutely amazing and it’s such a fun run to participate in.”

Sharon Tune, challenges co-ordinator from Lindsey Lodge Hospice, said: “Every single penny counts for the hospice and Mark has raised a phenomenal amount so far which will enable us to provide first-class specialist care to local people with life-limiting illnesses.”

You can sponsor Mark for the Virgin Money London Marathon here.