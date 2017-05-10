Celebrate British Flowers Week at Petwood Hotel

The Petwood Hotel in Woodhall Spa is delighted to celebrate British Flowers Week 19th-25th June with a fabulous installation by S&A Floral Design.

“We’ll be taking over the Petwood entrance porch and filling it with the most fabulous floral tribute showcasing the best of British flowers,” said Shirley Dee of S&A Floral Design.

“The entrance to this quintessentially British hotel will greet visitors with a spectacular display of British-grown flowers and even trees.”

Petwood Director Emma Brealey said: “We are enormously excited to work with Shirley on this project which will not only showcase the beauty and variety of British flowers, but also the creativity and artistry of local talent. Knowing that many of the flowers Shirley will be working with will come from Lincolnshire, it is also a celebration of the importance the horticultural industry to our local economy.”

Shirley addsd: “Against the backdrop of the recently restored Peto gardens, the Petwood is a great venue for this celebration of ‘Best of British’ and we hope lots of people will want to take this opportunity to visit.”

The display will run 19th-25th June. Afternoon tea is served daily 2.30-5.30pm Monday to Saturday and 3.00-5.30pm Sunday.