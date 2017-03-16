Burglary at the International Bomber Command Centre, Lincoln

Despicable thieves have stolen items including a wreath from the International Bomber Command Centre in Lincoln.

Items stolen include a blue wreath, trestle tables, fence panels, petrol generators, chocolate bars and drinks. It is believed the value of property stolen is over £2,000.

Inspector Marc Gee, Community Inspector for North Kesteven, told Lincolnshire Today: “This is a despicable crime which shows a total lack of respect for the community and the memory of those who bravely served our country during the war. If you have any information in relation to this crime please get in contact with Lincolnshire Police so that we can bring those responsible to justice.”

The Bomber Command Centre is still being constructed. When complete, it will provide a world-class facility to serve as a point for recognition, remembrance and reconciliation for Bomber Command.