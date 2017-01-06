Business challenge success is the real thing for Lincoln UTC

Four students from Lincoln UTC have reached the final of a nationwide competition organised by Coca Cola.

Lucy Hebborn, Sian Parker, Lewis Drury and Cameron Forbes formed a team to develop ‘Health Kick’ a fictional new drink as part of their entry into the Coca-Cola European Partners Real Business Challenge.

Over 1,000 schools entered the challenge with only a select handful travelling to Derby County Football Club’s stadium for the final on Tuesday 7th February, where they will work alongside Coca-Cola business mentors on a new and exciting project to develop a range of enterprise skills and enhance their employability.

A prize of £1,000 for the winning school will also be awarded at the final to the best entry.

The Real Business Challenge is a national competition set by Coca-Cola European Partners. Year 9 and 10 students are asked to develop a new juice drink brand that has clear health benefits, is sustainable with a great commercial proposition and potential to raise money for the Real Business Challenge’s chosen charity partner, Special Olympics Great Britain.

Special Olympics Great Britain provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

One of Health Kick’s USPs proposed by the UTC team was that 15% of profits would be donated to the Special Olympics Great Britain’s Play Unified campaign.

The recipe for the students’ drink featured spinach and cucumber, which will help lower cholesterol, and provide a great source of niacin and zinc, protein, and vitamins.

“The team have done incredibly well,” says Ross Little, Business Studies teacher at Lincoln UTC, who introduced the students to the challenge. “They have worked very hard indeed, researching their target markets, looking at ingredients, manufacturing costs and marketing and brought it all together in a very impressive entry. It’s great news that they’ve reached the final and it should be a fantastic experience for them, working with Coca Cola’s business mentors for the day.”

Participation in the Real Business Challenge is just one of several initiatives that provide Lincoln UTC students, aged 14 to 18, with access to extra-curricular activities. The UTC has developed relationships with several employer partners, including Siemens, Great Plains and mass among others. All employer partners are involved in the development of the UTC’s curriculum and the provision of educational opportunities, grounded in industry experiences to help students progress into university or the workplace.