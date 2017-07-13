Business community gets in the swing for Streets charity golf day

The business community got in the swing for Streets Chartered Accountants, annual Charity Golf Day, raising £6,039 for the Air Ambulance.

Streets, a top 40 accountancy practice have held the charity event for six years in succession raising valuable funds for their chosen charities over the years. And, more than 30 businesses, including Lincolnshire Today and our sister magazine Business Link, were happy to help a lending hand by sponsoring the event.

The total amount fundraised from this years event will be divided between the firm’s three regional charities; Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance, East Anglian Air Ambulance, and Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

The event received fantastic support with 30 teams taking part. There were Stableford individual and team prizes as well as competitions such as Longest Drive, Nearest the Pin, Beat the Pro and Hole in One.

Sally Crawford, Deputy CEO of the Lincolnshire & Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance said: “The Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance would like to thank Streets Chartered Accountants once again for organising their annual charity golf day. This year was their sixth and most successful event to date, raising vital funds for the new Ambucopter that arrived with the Charity in June.”

Commenting on the day, Streets Partner Mark Bradshaw, said: “The support received this year has been truly overwhelming and has helped us raise a staggering £6,039 for our three local Air Ambulance services.

“We have more than doubled the fundraising total since our inaugural golf day and we’re still only in our sixth year! We’re delighted to be able to support our local Air Ambulance Services, who are the true winners of the day.

“A very big thank you goes to all those people who sponsored, donated, gave their time and helped in some way, without whom the day would not be possible.”