Business Leaders Required for New LEP Visitor Economy Board

Could you help shape the future of the visitor economy in Greater Lincolnshire?

If you work in the visitor economy and want to help boost its value in Greater Lincolnshire you can apply to be a member of an influential new board.

The greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise is setting up a Visitor Economy Board to support the sector and shape and influence the future of the visitor economy in Greater Lincolnshire.

It is looking to recruit 15 private-sector leaders to sit on the new body, which will report in to the main board of the Greater Lincolnshire LEP.

The visitor economy is made up of the businesses and services which support visitors who come to the area for a variety of reasons: for holidays and day trips, on business or to visit relatives and friends.

The LEP already has boards which focus on food, investment, employment and skills, and water management.

“The visitor economy is worth over £1.9 billion a year to the Greater Lincolnshire economy, supports over 39,000 jobs and has long-term growth potential,” explains Ursula Lidbetter, Chair of the Greater Lincolnshire LEP.

“More than 31 million people visited Greater Lincolnshire’s world-class visitor attractions in 2015, including Lincoln Castle and cathedral, the Lincolnshire Wolds and the vibrant coastal resorts of Cleethorpes, Mablethorpe and Skegness – the UK’s fourth most popular holiday resort.

“The role of this board is to shape and influence the visitor economy strategy to ensure that we have the right services to meet the needs of visitors and to grow this sector of our economy. We are looking for talented and experienced individuals who can help drive this agenda for the benefit of Greater Lincolnshire.”

The posts are voluntary and successful candidates will be asked to attend two to three meetings a year and provide information relating to their sector.

Applicants must be based in Greater Lincolnshire and have a good understanding of the visitor economy, the local area and the sector they work in.

The successful candidates will be strategic thinkers who can step back and see the bigger picture across the LEP area, and who want to make a contribution to improving the Greater Lincolnshire visitor economy.

You can request a briefing pack by emailing GLEPP. For an informal discussion about the role, please call Nicola Radford on 07500 992115.

The deadline for applications is 17th March 2017.