Business response to the Chancellor’s speech at the 2017 Conservative Party Conference.

Responding to Chancellor Philip Hammond’s speech at the Conservative Party Conference, Carolyn Fairbairn, CBI Director-General, says:

“The Chancellor has given a passionate defence of free markets and the importance of business and government working to tackle inequality. That is necessary, but not sufficient.

“The UK is facing a generation defining-challenge. A potent cocktail of Brexit uncertainty and dogma-driven politics on both left and right threatens jobs, investment and living standards. Now is not the time for half measures.

“The speech shows a government strong on diagnosis, but weak on action. Businesses looking for clear vision and urgent delivery have been left with slim pickings. Renewing the UK’s creaking infrastructure will unlock regional growth and living standards, as will improving access to housing. But they are only parts of the puzzle.

“It is time for honesty about the challenges we face. Our economy is under threat – it has moved from the top of the G7 to the bottom. Faltering consumer and business confidence risks lowering living standards. Rising inflation is putting pressure on households.

“The solution must be for responsible business and government to grow our way out of austerity. But this can only happen with clarity, unity and action. Today’s speech was only one step in that direction.”

Meanwhile, the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) National Chairman Mike Cherry says:



“FSB welcomes the commitment by the Chancellor Philip Hammond today to focus on sustainable growth, investment in skills and retraining, as well as supporting transport infrastructure and new money for housing.

“However, small businesses will be keen to see more detail on these plans, including how they can play their part in building the houses and railways of the future and would hope for more certainty at next month’s Budget, and the upcoming Industrial Strategy.

“FSB’s latest survey showed that small business confidence has plummeted to its lowest level in a year, and they want to see concrete policy proposals to dispel uncertainty and help them invest and grow. While small firms did not expect detail in a party conference speech, they will want to see progress on each of these areas in the Budget next month and through the announcement of the new Small Business Commissioner.”