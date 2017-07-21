Businesses asked to comment on city’s western growth corridor plans

Businesses are being invited to give their views on the Western Growth Corridor plan proposed for Lincoln at a series of consultation events.

Covering 240 hectares to the north of the city’s Skellingthorpe Road, the Western Growth Corridor is close to the city centre and represents an opportunity to create an attractive place for people to live and work.

Following the adoption of the Central Lincolnshire Local Plan, in partnership with West Lindsey and North Kesteven district councils, this site has been given in-principle approval for development as one of four urban extensions for Lincoln.

City of Lincoln Council’s proposed Western Growth Corridor development includes:

up to 3,200 homes

a local centre with retail and commercial units

a new primary school

a commercial employment area of up to 20 hectares

a sport and leisure complex, with a new stadium, health and leisure facilities, a hotel and food and drink provision

The upcoming engagement events will introduce the development to residents and businesses and provide an opportunity to give feedback, with public workshops focusing on particular issues scheduled to take place in early September.

Kate Ellis, Strategic Director for Major Developments at the city council, said: “The Central Lincolnshire Local Plan predicted 20 per cent population growth over the 30 years, and with a growing population comes a need for more housing and facilities, such as schools, leisure centres and employment.

“The proposed Western Growth Corridor development would go a long way toward meeting the need for more housing and jobs in Lincoln.

“In order to progress an appropriate development, we are seeking the views of the community to help identify any issues, constraints and opportunities that could be included in the scheme’s final design.

“The first consultation event in June attracted a lot of interest and we’ve already received well over 100 responses. I would urge residents and businesses to join us to find out more and let us know their comments. We want to hear from as many interested parties as possible.”