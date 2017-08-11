Businesses ready themselves for sophomore property awards

Local businesses are gearing up for the second annual Construction & Property Awards with entries to the seven categories opening this September.

The event is making its return next February, but with entries opening next month, excitement is reaching fever pitch.

The Construction & Property Awards made headlines earlier this year as local businesses came together at Lincoln’s Engine Shed to celebrate the sector.

Open to all businesses, the awards aim to recognise the reward all those who work behind the scenes helping to develop and improve the housing and architectural landscape across Greater Lincolnshire.

This is the only award of its kind in the county and the Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce are encouraging local businesses to enter for an award and be part of one of Lincolnshire’s milestone events.

Entries open on September. Categories include:

Development Project of the Year (Over £5 million) – sponsored by Streets Chartered Accountants

Development Project of the Year (Up to £5 million)

Sustainability Project of the Year

Residential Project of the Year

Agent of the Year

Apprentice/Young Achiever of the Year

Heritage Project of the Year.

Interested business can enter from September 4 via the website.