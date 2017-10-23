Calendar of Lincolnshire skies raises funds for Air Ambulance

Lincs Skies Calendar offers a great way to deck your wall with startling images of Lincolnshire’s skies whilst also raising funds for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.

The calendars are designed using the 12 winning images selected from over 180 entries into the Lincs Skies Photo Competition.

The competition attracts entries from the best amateur and professional landscape photographers in the county.

“This year the standard of photos submitted has been truly amazing, our local photographers have certainly pulled out all the stops and significantly raised the bar, which means the final calendars really are breath-taking,” said Sally Crawford, Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance Head of Fundraising & Communications

She added: “It is great to be able to include a smaller list-style calendar this year to take advantage of some of the amazing smartphone photos that we have seen.”

Calendars will go on sale on Saturday, October 21, and can be purchased online, as well as all Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance shops in Lincolnshire and a wide range of other outlets.

There are two calendar sizes to choose from, a large A3 wall calendar and a smaller list-style calendar (below), which includes smartphone images – £10 and £8 respectively.

Every penny will come to the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.