Californian art duo lend talents to Lincoln Knights

Just a year after moving from California to Lincoln to set up their own business, Amy Sayer and Jon Garside are busy bringing their knights to life as part of the upcoming Lincoln Knights’ Trail.

The pair, who together founded Lincoln-based graphic design studio eighty3five, has been commissioned to decorate one of the fibreglass sculptures that will be installed across the city to commemorate the 800th anniversary of the Battle of Lincoln and the sealing of the Charter of the Forest.

Amy is working on a ‘Battle of Lincoln Knight’ which is her design interpretation of a 13th century knight.

She said: “I’ve spoken to local historians to help me understand what a knight during this period would have looked like. I’ve kept my design clean and bold and I’m using silver spray paint to make the armour stand out.

“I’m also incorporating the strong colours from the Lincoln flag to reflect the city and I like to imagine my knight standing tall and protecting the castle and the Cathedral Quarter.”

Amy’s design is being sponsored by the Bailgate Area Guild & Steep Hill Independents, which includes over 200 independent businesses in Lincoln’s Cathedral and Cultural Quarters, while Jon’s ‘Knight Jigsaw’ is being sponsored by Daniel Charles Construction Ltd.

Jon’s creation illustrates the detailed style of his design work. He said: “Despite having worked in both China and the US, I was born and bred in Lincoln and admire the community spirit here.

“I liked the concept of using jigsaw pieces to represent the building of a strong community and the pieces in my design will reveal the Lincolnshire flag, which symbolises the people of Lincoln.”

Amy added: “We relocated to Lincoln from California in August 2015 for several reasons, but mainly because we missed our family and friends.

“We had the adventure of a lifetime while out there but, after more than three years, we knew it was time to come home.

“After some time spent assessing our career options, we decided to follow our dreams and set up our own design studio. The response has been really positive so far and we’ve already worked on some interesting projects.

“Lincoln is a great city to be in, especially because it is continually evolving and there are so many new developments under way.

“Jon and I are so excited to be part of such a monumental campaign and we can’t wait to see all of the knights being officially unveiled and the buzz they will create amongst residents and visitors alike.”

The Lincoln Knights’ Trail is a Wild in Art event organised by Lincoln BIG and will form a mass participation public art event in the city.

Designed and created by Wild in Art’s Creative Director Chris Wilkinson in the style of a Lewis Chess piece, the Knight sculpture is the perfect canvas through which to unite visual art and this celebration of the country’s legal history.