Calling all golfers..

A charity Golf day, organised by Streets Chartered Accountants is being held to raise much needed funds for the company’s local air ambulance charities: Lincolnshire & Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance, East Anglian Air Ambulance and Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

The event which takes place on Friday 7th July, at Lincoln Golf Club Torksey, invites teams of 4, or individuals, to enter and help make a difference to the work of these nominated local air ambulance charities.

Entry fees start at £50 + VAT for individuals or £180 + VAT for a team of 4.

All entry fees include a golfer’s welcome pack, a breakfast roll and coffee to set you up for the round, 18 holes of golf, followed by a buffet and presentation of prizes.

Timings

Registration – from 9am

Tee off times – 9:30am – 2pm

Buffet – from 2pm

Presentation of prizes – early evening