Calling all golfers..

A charity Golf day, organised by Streets Chartered Accountants is being held to raise much needed funds for the company’s local air ambulance charities: Lincolnshire & Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance, East Anglian Air Ambulance and Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
The event which takes place on Friday 7th July, at Lincoln Golf Club Torksey, invites teams of 4, or individuals, to enter and help make a difference to the work of these nominated local air ambulance charities.
Entry fees start at £50 + VAT for individuals or £180 + VAT for a team of 4.
All entry fees include a golfer’s welcome pack, a breakfast roll and coffee to set you up for the round, 18 holes of golf, followed by a buffet and presentation of prizes.
Timings
Registration – from 9am
Tee off times – 9:30am – 2pm
Buffet – from 2pm
Presentation of prizes – early evening
Readers wishing to enter the competition can find the entry form here