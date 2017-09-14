Can you help identify this woman?

Police are appealing for help to identify this woman, as they believe she may be able to help an investigation into theft which occured on 30th August.

Various items were taken from the Coop store on the Parade, Cherry Willingham, at 4pm.

Police wish to speak with the female pictured as we believe she can help with enquiries.

The female pictured is described as 5ft 7, with dark shoulder length hair, and described as wearing a yellow jumper with grey trousers and sandals.

If you have any information please contact 101 quoting incident 326 of 30 September. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or report it online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.