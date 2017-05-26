Canadian CF-18 Hornet joins Scampton lineup

The Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) is sending one of its CF-18 Hornet fighter jets to the Scampton Airshow, renewing the air arm’s long relationship with Lincolnshire that dates back to the Second World War.

The distinctive twin-engine fighter, a version of the F/A-18 Hornet produced by McDonnell Douglas and Boeing, is the backbone of the Canadian Air Force, and will be one of the stars of the extensive static display in the airshow, which takes place at RAF Scampton on September 9-10.

Thousands of Canadian airmen were based in Lincolnshire during the war serving within the Royal Air Force’s Bomber Command, Coastal Command and Fighter Command. One unit flying bombers, 420 Squadron was formed at RAF Waddington near Lincoln in December 1941, and flew more than 530 sorties in eight months before transferring to Yorkshire where the bulk of the RCAF bomber squadrons were based.

Three land-based Canadian Coastal Command squadrons were located in Lincolnshire at RAF North Coates and RAF Strubby and many of the RCAF’s Fighter Command units were based in the area for periods of the war. One of them, 401 Squadron which flew Spitfires is still operating today flying the CF-18.

Airshow Director Paul Sall told Lincolnshire Today: “The history between Lincolnshire and the Royal Canadian Air Force is undeniably strong with many Canadian Air Force personnel based in the county through the Second World War. The connection with RAF Scampton is particularly of note with 30 members of the legendary 617 ‘Dambusters’ Squadron being Royal Canadian Air Force. To confirm the Royal Canadian Air Force will be sending a CF-18 Hornet to be part of the inaugural Scampton Airshow is just magnificent and reinforces the long standing relationship with Lincolnshire.”

“We’re yet to receive confirmation which unit will be sending the CF-18 but we’re all keeping our fingers’ crossed, that give its links with the county, it will come from 401 Squadron.”

Scampton Airshow tickets can only be purchased in advance at www.scamptonairshow.com. Tickets are priced at £39 with all under 16’s able to enjoy the airshow free when accompanied by an adult ticket-holder.