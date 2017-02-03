£6m Cartergate House development officially opened

Wilkin Chapman has officially opened its new Grimsby headquarters, in a ceremony attended by the Mayor, council dignitaries and local businesspeople.

Cartergate House is a £6 million regeneration of a previously derelict area, which was delivered by the council in partnership with Engie.

Wilkin Chapman is the anchor tenant of the new building and it is hoped that the vacant retail spaces on the ground floor will also soon be occupied by other local retail businesses.

In addition to the new building, the project involved the improvement of the existing Cartergate car park, repaving of Chantry Lane underpass and renewal of the surrounding footways. Surrounding road surfaces will also be renewed, whilst a raised table will be built at the Cartergate junction to improve road safety.

Around 210 members of Wilkin Chapman staff now work from the four-storey building, which has provided greater accessibility for their clients, with step-free access, lifts up to all floors and parking available on site.

Mark Carlton, senior partner at Wilkin Chapman, commented: “The move to Cartergate is ultimately a win-win situation for the Council, the firm, local business growth and the wider community as part of the regeneration of Grimsby town centre. Our desire to invest in the local community is a key part of this and we look forward to being an active player in the wider community around Cartergate.”