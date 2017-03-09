Greater Lincolnshire to benefit from £29m injection

Communities Secretary Sajid Javid has unveiled a cash boost of £29.45 million to help Greater Lincolnshire create jobs, support businesses and encourage growth.

The latest round of Local Growth Funding provides money for a new Centre for Health Science at the University of Lincoln, support for the establishment of three Food Enterprise Zones in Holbeach, Hemswell Cliff and Grimsby and a Skills Capital Programme across Greater Lincolnshire.

Other projects will also benefit which aim to improve educational attainment, create jobs, build homes or improve infrastructure.

This latest award is in addition to £126.06 million of growth-related money already awarded to the Greater Lincolnshire LEP since July 2014. The total funding allocation could help to create or safeguard over 7,300 jobs, build 7,500 homes and attract £186 million in additional private sector investment over the next 10 years.

Local Growth Minister Andrew Percy MP said: “This latest £29.45 million funding will make a real difference to people in Greater Lincolnshire. As well as creating new jobs and supporting businesses, we’re investing in the next generation with a new skills programme to improve access to further education. It will give young people the tools they need to reach their potential.

“It is further proof that we will back the people of Greater Lincolnshire with resources to get the region firing on all cylinders, now and in years to come.”

The Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership has been negotiating with the Government and co-ordinating funding bids. Its Chair, Ursula Lidbetter MBE, said: “I am delighted to announce with Government today that the Greater Lincolnshire LEP has secured a further £29.45 million in Growth Deal funding for our area.

“This announcement marks a further step in the growth of our economy and is an endorsement of our Strategic Economic Plan. In every experience I have had of backing local people and local initiatives, the results have exceeded expectations.

“Our LEP will be focusing closely on the schemes announced today and on delivering our growth promises.”