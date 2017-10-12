Caught on camera – suspect in burglary at Newport, Lincoln

Officers investigating a burglary that took place in Newport, Lincoln, on 5th September, have issued a CCTV image of a man who may be able to assist the enquiry.

Police say that at approx 10am that morning, the suspect entered a staff room at a premises in Newport and stole a handbag and personal belongings.

The man is described as a white male of medium build, aged 25-30, with short black hair. He was wearing a maroon long-sleeved top with dark bottoms.

Anyone who knows the identity of the man in the image is asked to contact PC Graham Lawrence at Lincoln CID on 101, quoting crime reference 17000382253