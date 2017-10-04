CCTV appeal – do you know this man?

Police officers investigating two incidents of thefts at the B&Q store in Lea Road, Gainsborough, have reissued an appeal for information, including CCTV images of a man who may be able to assist with their enquiries.

The first incident was in June and on both occasions, the suspect has entered the store and selected power tools from the displays before making his way outside to the outdoor stock area, climbing the display racks and dropping the items over the security fence.

He is described as a white male in his mid 40s, around 6ft tall and of medium build. He has dark, receding hair, wears glasses and has tattoos on both arms and one on the right hand side of face near temple.

If you are the man in the image, or you know his identity, please call PC Rick Dalton on 101.