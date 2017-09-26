CCTV appeal: Man carrying hammer wanted in connection with attempted robbery

Humberside Police have issued a CCTV appeal after a man went into a shop in Cleethorpes carrying a hammer, threatening to use it on the shopkeeper if she didn’t open the till.

The man, who was wearing a balaclava, walked into the Today’s Local shop on Brereton Avenue just after 7.30am on 23rd September 2017.

When he demanded the shopkeeper open the till, she refused and the man left the shop.

He’s been described as white, 5 feet 8 inches tall, of medium build. As well as the balaclava, he was wearing a dark jacket with a blue fleece underneath, and black trainers.

Anyone with any information has been asked to call 101 quoting the log 120 of 23/09/17, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.