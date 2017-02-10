Businesses, artists and community groups to celebrate 800th Annivesary

Lincoln BIG is urging businesses, events organisers, artists and community groups to get involved in a milestone celebration.

Saturday, May 20 marks the 800th Anniversary of the Battle of Lincoln and the Business Improvement Group is hosting a one-day city-wide festival and everyone is invited to make the most of the occasion.

The Battle of Lincoln Fair (as it was originally known) took place at Lincoln Castle between the forces of the future Louis VIII of France and King Henry II of England.

The renowned knight and Earl of Pembroke William Marshall, acting for the child King Henry, advanced on Lincoln and successfully broke a long siege laid to the city by the French rebel fighters.

Matt Corrigan, Lincoln BIG Chief Executive, said: “This was a hugely important battle and we want to commemorate it by ensuring that the city buzzes with events and activities for families, residents and visitors to enjoy on May 20.

“We are encouraging everyone to get involved and to let Lincoln BIG know about their plans.”

Highlights already on the agenda include a Medieval Market in Castle Hill, the launch of the Lincoln Knights’ Trail across the city, shield-making workshops, a procession of shields and flags up Steep Hill to see the finale, Medieval storytelling and ‘Preparing for Battle’ – a paid-for event in Lincoln Castle.

Rachel Hempsall, Lincoln BIG Safety and Project Support Assistant, said: “We are encouraging events organisers, businesses, schools, community groups and others to get really creative.

“For instance, businesses might choose to do Battle of Lincoln or Knights window displays and staff could dress in medieval costumes. Restaurants and bars might promote a themed menu and venues could choose to host a Medieval or Battle of Lincoln-themed event.”

Head of Visit Lincoln Lydia Rusling added: “With more than 70 events throughout the city, businesses have the opportunity to benefit from a national campaign led by Visit Lincoln. They can find out more at our Partner event at the Doubletree by Lincoln Hotel on February 28.