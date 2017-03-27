Celebrate the county’s heritage this Easter

With the Easter holidays rapidly approaching, heritage sites across the county have posted a number of fun-packed events to delight the little ones and interest the adults.

The Collection will be hosting an Egyptian Easter, with trail and craft activities taking place throughout the museum. There’ll also be an assortment of rarely displayed Egyptian artefacts in the Orientation Hall.

Amateur archaeologists can try their hand on ancient Egyptian treasures in a special family activity day on the 4 April.

At the Museum of Lincolnshire Life, visitors will be treated to a day jam packed with craft activities based around fairy-tale forests. Visitors will be able to create their own jewelled trees, fairies, trolls and other woodland creatures.

Visitors to the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight can experience the historic aircraft at RAF Coningsby throughout the holidays.

For those that fancy themselves a spy, Gainsborough Old Hall will be putting young people to the test in a special trail from 1-17 April. Youngsters can test their skills and try crack the code to find the missing treasure, with prizes given to all successful code breakers.

The Old Hall will also be hosting two sessions of the Friday Fun Club over the holidays. Visitors can get stuck in creating their own creations with printing and lantern making.