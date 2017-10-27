Celebrate the life and tunes of Michael Bublé with Feeling Good

Taking place at New Theatre Royal Lincoln next month, Feeling Good – A Celebration of Michael Bublé promises to be a night to remember.

Featuring premier Bublé impersonator Mitchell Rutter, Feeling Good is a musical journey through the story and songs of one of the most successful male artists of recent decades.

The show takes you on a journey from Michael’s beginnings, through to hitting the big time, and features hits including ‘Home’, ‘Haven’t Met You Yet’, ‘The Way You Look Tonight’, ‘Come Fly With Me’, ‘Cry Me A River’, ‘Save the Last Dance’, and of course, ‘Feeling Good’.

Join Mitchell and his seven-piece band for a night of fantastic music.

The event takes place on Saturday 11 November at 7.30. For bookings, visit the website.

Use the code HOLLYWOOD to check two adult tickets for £30.