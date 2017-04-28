Lincs celebrity chef cooks up a treat for racecourse diners

Lincolnshire celebrity chef Colin McGurran has teamed up with Beverly Racecourse to create a fabulous dining experience for racegoers.

In a first for a Northern racecourse, the chef has created signature dishes to be enjoyed by race day diners.

Colin has worked closely with the racecourse’s exclusive catering partner, CGC Event Caterers, to bring his star quality to The Attraction restaurant, which underwent a £700,000 extension and refurbishment just a year ago.

It means racecourse diners can enjoy a taste of the menu at Michelin-recommended Winteringham Fields while enjoying a day out at one of Yorkshire’s leading leisure venues.

Colin, Chef Patron at the elite north Lincolnshire restaurant with rooms, joined the racecourse’s catering team for Beverley Racecourse’s second meeting of the season to introduce racegoers to one of two signature dishes which will alternate through the season.

Diners in The Attraction restaurant were able to feast on the special dish of roasted rump of lamb, confit belly, new season pea salad, red chicory and romesco sauce, prepared by the racecourse chefs under Mr McGurran’s direction.

Colin will also create a beef dish for future race days and plans a complete menu takeover for lucky racegoers at one of the final meetings of the season.

He said: “It’s been a long-term ambition for us to be involved with the racecourse and we’re delighted to be working together.

“The Beverley Racecourse brand and the Winteringham Fields brand work really well together, as they both represent quality. In fact, this brings together three great brands – CGC, one of the country’s best outside catering operators, one of the region’s leading restaurants and one of the best racing venues in the UK.

“It’s an opportunity for us to work together to create a fantastic experience for diners in The Attraction restaurant, which is a superb hospitality venue.”