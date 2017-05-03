Chamber banquet raises funds for Air Ambulance

Lincolnshire businesses helped raise £650 at the Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce annual charity banquet, all in aid of the Lincolnshire & Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance.

Taking place at the uphill Lincoln Minster School, the ‘Back to School’ theme banquet was a huge success and was a great night which celebrated the exceptional air ambulance services provided by the charity.

Sally Crawford, Deputy CEO from Lincolnshire & Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance got up to thank the Chamber and its members for their continued support in helping raise funds for the charity.

She said: “We are very grateful to the Chamber and its members for choosing the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance as their charity of the year.

“All the money raised throughout the year at events like the Chamber Banquet, will help the Charity to continue to deliver a first class emergency services and carry on saving many more lives every day of the year.”

Guests enjoyed an old school disco after being treated to a retro themed three course meal including mac ‘n’ cheese, toad in the hole, bubble and squeak and Manchester tart – all carefully created by the talented catering team at Lincoln Minster School.

Main sponsor of the evening Duncan & Toplis kept things light hearted and in tune with the back to school theme as John Raynor – Audits and Account Manager from D & T, made his way to the stage and presented his speech in the style of a written school report.

Surprises kept coming during the evening as each guest received a 10p mix bag as well as an espresso martini kindly donated by Stokes Tea and Coffee.

Simon Beardsley, Chief Executive at the Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce spoke about the night.

He said: “Every year the Chamber hosts a charity banquet, and we have been doing so for many years as we feel it is our duty to support the local community we operate within as well as the businesses here in Lincolnshire.

“We were joined by so many great businesses in the room on the night, and were truly grateful for the generosity of their representatives and for helping us raise money for such as fantastic service.”