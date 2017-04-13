Chance to see a Knight of the Charter in Lincoln Central Market this weekend

Independent traders in Lincoln city centre have welcomed the arrival of their Knight of the Charter this week, ahead of it going on display in the central market during a weekend of Easter activities.

Two exciting regeneration projects are currently taking place in the Sincil Street area of the city – the city council’s £30 million Lincoln Transport Hub and Lincolnshire Co-op’s £12 million Cornhill Quarter – which will both transform the area, bringing huge benefits for businesses and shoppers.

However, making such ambitious schemes a reality inevitably brings some disruption, and traders – along with City of Lincoln Council – are keen to highlight what makes the area special and remind people they are open for business.

The Independent Traders knight celebrates what these small businesses and market traders offer – every trader is represented by an icon on the knight.

Neil Bhalla, owner of Dollar Jeans in Sincil Street, said: “The smaller businesses are the heart of the city and we mustn’t forget that. We offer something unique other stores don’t offer. The independent shops are what make Lincoln unique. It’s about providing a good service and a pleasant environment.

“You can see the transport hub coming together. The development is tremendous, you can see the steelwork for the bus station and the car park. For us as a business it’s nice to see it coming together after a long wait. It’s quite promising.”

People can see the Knight of the Charter on display in the market this Friday and Saturday, April 14 and 15, where a range of free Easter activities are also on offer. The knight will join the rest of the Knights’ Trail on display across the city from May 20.

Eunice Porter, who runs 2 by 2 Pet Supplies in the market, said: “It’s nice to see the knight finally finished and if people want to come and see it this Easter weekend they can pop into Central Market where the knight will be on display, and you can have your photo taken with it as well. We’ve also got a free Easter egg hunt going on for children.”

Children are invited to explore the market, Sincil Street and Waterside South as they hunt for the Easter Bunny’s lost eggs. They’ll need to find the eggs – displayed in shop windows and stalls – with letters on and unscramble them to claim a tasty prize.

There’ll also be a colouring competition within the market, with a free family pass to Rand Farm Park up for grabs. The Mayor of Lincoln Cllr Yvonne Bodger will judge the entries on Saturday during a visit to the area.

The egg hunt and colouring competition will run from 10am until 4pm on both Friday and Saturday.