Charity golf day raises funds for Motor Neurone Disease patients

A charity golf day has raised over £2,100 for patients suffering with Motor Neurone Disease.

The event, held at Ashby Decoy Golf Club, saw 40 teams from clubs around North Lincolnshire competing for the Motor Neurone Trophy, while raising funds for patients at Lindsey Lodge Hospice and the Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Charity.

The money donated to the Hospice will be used to buy a neurological chair for patients with MND and other neurological conditions.

Day Care Unit Senior Nurse Andrea Parker said: “On behalf of Lindsey Lodge Hospice, I’d like to say thank you to the event organisers and everyone who took part.

“We provide specialist care to people with MND and any progressive life-limiting illness, and this generous donation will enable us to buy this new state-of-the-art equipment, which will make such huge difference to the lives of our patients.”

This was the eighth annual MND Charity Golf Day, but the first time the event has been affiliated with the Hospice.