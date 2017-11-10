Charity launches Letter to Santa campaign

Lindsey Lodge Hospice is launching its Letter to Santa campaign next week offering parents the chance to make the run up to Christmas extra-special.

For £2 youngsters will be able to pick up an exclusively designed letter for them to write their Christmas wishes and post in one of the Lindsey Lodge’s special Santa Mail post boxes.

Santa’s hand-picked staff will ensure it reaches him without delay. In return, every child will receive a letter personally addressed to them, from the man himself in time for Christmas.

“The festive period is such an important time at Lindsey Lodge for all our patients and their families, so we do our very best to make it extra special for them,” said Hospice Retail Manager Sue Sumner.

“We wanted to spread some of our Christmas magic to our local community this year, and what could be more exciting than receiving a letter addressed directly to you from Santa Claus?”

The campaign will run at all Lindsey Lodge Hospice shops as well as at the Scotter Tea Room.

The last date for posting letters will be at Lindsey Lodge’s Victorian Market on Thursday 14 December, which will take place at the Burringham Road Hospice.