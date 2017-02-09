Charity partner revealed for the DONG Energy Great Grimsby 10K

Organisers of the DONG Energy Great Grimsby 10k and fun run are excited to announce the race’s first charity partner. The Health Tree Foundation, the charity of Grimsby’s Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital, will receive a pound from every race entry to support their work. Twenty 10k race places have also been allocated to the Health Tree Foundation for people who pledge to raise sponsorship for the local cause. Charity mascot Scrubs the Bear will be visiting schools in North East Lincolnshire next month to encourage children to sign up for the fun run and enter their drawings in a fun run poster competition.

Lauren Alexander, Community Champion for The Health Tree Foundation , said: “We are delighted and honoured to have been chosen as the first charity partner for the DONG Energy Great Grimsby 10K and fun run. “Many people from Grimsby and the surrounding areas will have to visit Grimsby hospital at some point in their lives either as a patient or to visit a loved one. “All money raised from the Grimsby 10k is going to be put towards our latest A&E 999 Appeal. “A number of wishes have been submitted including request to give the family room and it’s courtyard a face lift along with toys for the children’s waiting area.”

To find out more about the Health Tree Foundation visit www.healthtreefoundation.org.uk .