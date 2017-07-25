Charity’s latest helicopter saves 64 lives in first month

The latest aerial addition to the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance fleet responded to 64 life-threatening 999 calls during its first month of service.

The AgustaWestland 169 helicopter is exceeding expectation by reducing the time it takes to reach patients. This allows the charity’s medical crew more space to work on patients than ever before and allowing our pilots to fly further without refuelling as often.

The charity’s latest addition was unveiled in June, where it became operation two days later following essential crew training.

Within just 3 minutes on being on-line the first call came in. Time was a vital factor in this first mission and the crew was able to transport a critically ill man suffering from a cardiac arrest from Spalding to the Lincoln Heart Centre in just 10 minutes.

When faced with a cardiac arrest, every single minute matters and the speed at which we get our patients to specialist help really can make the difference between life and death.

Over the last month, the helicopter was dispatched to 64 missions across Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire.

Ten of these missions involved children or teenagers, including a teenager who suffered serious head and chest injuries in a karting accident, and a young boy who suffered a back injury at school.

During all of these missions, the crew was able to get to these children sooner because of the speed of the AW169, allowing our medical teams to deliver advanced pain relief and specialist medical interventions to these young and vulnerable patients much quicker

Pilot Tim Taylor said: “Our new helicopter is undoubtedly much faster; and flying at speeds of up to 190mph we are already reducing our flying times to the scene.”

CEO Karen Jobling said: “Our new helicopter is already showing just why it is regarded as one of the best aircraft in today’s Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) arena.

“Whilst we may not yet have put all of its enhanced benefits to the test, it is certainly out-performing our previous helicopter in terms of the speed it can get to patient as well as the clinical space our crew has to work with.

“This is a huge advancement for our Charity and over the coming months I am confident that we will continue to see the increased benefits of the new aircraft, which in turn will lead to better outcomes for our patients who are at the very centre of everything we do.

