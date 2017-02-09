Choose your favourite design for George Boole sculpture

Lincoln residents are being asked to choose their favourite design for a city centre sculpture to celebrate famous mathematician George Boole.

The Heslam Trust hopes to install the bronze monument at a central location in Lincoln, potentially in the area of the new transport hub.

Two sculptors – Martin Jennings and Antony Dufort – have submitted proposals and now it’s up to the public to decide which they would rather see.

Peter Manton, Chairman of The Heslam Trust, said: “It is clear that George Boole and James Heslam had something in common – their dedication to their communities – and the Trustees are sure that a commemorative work to celebrate George Boole would have been happily approved by James Heslam.

“Couple that with the global importance of George Boole’s influence on the design of computers and we hope you will agree that this important Lincoln genius should have a permanent memorial in the city of his birth.”

George Boole’s legacy surrounds us everywhere – all modern computing devices, including mobile phones and tablets, are essentially derived from the Boolean calculator.

Kate Ellis, Major Developments Director at City of Lincoln Council, said: “George Boole has played a vital role in the advancement of computer science. It’s incredible to think every time we use a smart phone or a computer, it is the work of a Lincoln man nearly two centuries ago that made it possible.

“We are excited to see a new sculpture celebrating Boole’s work and hope to find a suitable, central location for it within the new transport hub development.”

To view the proposals and vote go to www.lincoln.gov.uk/boole or visit City Hall, Beaumont Fee, Lincoln, where you can find more details in reception.