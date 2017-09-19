Beauty of a weekend kickstarts Christmas countdown at Palace Theatre

The Palace Theatre celebrated 100 days until Christmas on Saturday when the cast of Beauty and the Beast came into town.

Jonathan Wrather (Eugene), Tim Freeman (Dame Dorothy Do-It), Ryan Willis (Willy Do-It), Isabella Rubin (Beauty) and David Gilbrook (Beauty’s Father) spread plenty of pantomime pandemonium as they explored Newark.

Laura Taylor, Head of Marketing for producers Imagine Theatre, said: “The launch on Saturday was fabulous.

“It was great to get the cast out and about with the people of Newark and everyone is really excited to be returning at Christmas.”

Carys Coulton Jones, Theatre Manager, added: “It’s always fantastic to welcome our panto cast to the town for the first time.

“We’re thrilled to have Tim returning this year and he was pointing out Newark’s highlights to the rest of the cast on their way through town.”

The cast had fun roaming the market before heading across to Newark Castle, but not before Dame Dorothy Do-It tried her luck with an unsuspecting groom waiting for his bride-to-be.

The weekend of panto fun continued on Sunday when the teams from the Palace and Imagine auditioned a record-breaking number of kids to be part of the show’s Junior Chorus.

Over 100 children turned up to try out for their chance to be in one of two teams of 8 needed for the show.

Choreographer Graeme Pickering said: “With so many talented children, it was very difficult to whittle it down to just two teams plus a team of reserves as all the children worked so hard.

“Dance is a big part of the audition process but we also look for children with something extra that makes them stand out.”

Harriet Wright, Audience Development for the Palace, added: “It goes to show that everyone is starting to think ahead to Christmas and that they’re very excited about Beauty and the Beast.

“This weekend was the perfect way to celebrate the countdown to Christmas slipping into double figures and we are already looking forward to another incredible pantomime at the Palace.”