Church roof alarm thwarts Lincolnshire lead thieves

A county church has finally managed to outwit thieves, after having twice had lead stolen from its roof.

St Mary’s Church in Tydd St Mary had a new alarm system fitted to protect its roof and it’s recently been put to the test it seems.

Thousands of pounds’ worth of damage was caused when the lead was stolen on the last two occasions and a deterrent needed to be found. Hopefully, now thieves realise they can’t simply rely on working, undisturbed, under the cloak of darkness, it might “lead” them to a better career?