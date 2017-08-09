Civil War Centre searching for mad scientists

The National Civil War Centre in Newark is seeking the country’s top mad scientists up to the age of 14 to design a ground-breaking, world-changing invention.

If you think you’ve got an idea as weird and wonderful as Van Leeuwenhoek’s microscope, Huygen’s pendulum clock or Prince Rupert’s exploding teardrops, enter the Centre’s competition.

The prize package includes a telescope and an annual pass for a family of 4 to the museum!

For those wishing to enter, they are tasked with thinking of the most ingenious invention they can, whether it’s something to help you finish homework super-fast, walk the dog for you or something designed to help others.

Draw the invention and post it with the hashtag #ingeniousinventions, a brief description and the inventor’s name and age to either the Centre’s Facebook or Twitter pages or enter in person at the museum.

Entries should be posted by 3rd September. There will be two age categories, one for under 10s and one for 10-14.

A runner-up in each group will receive an annual family pass with one person from each group being selected to win the grand prize. Winners will be announced by the 10th September.

This follows the Centre launching its slate of summer events.