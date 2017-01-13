Clean up campaign by Horncastle walkers group

Members of a Horncastle Walkers Group have shown the council how a clean up should be done, by tidying up the town’s neglected streets themselves.

Members of the club ‘Horncastle walkers are welcome’ worked together to clean up their town after becoming concerned over the appearance of the town. They recently tackled parts of the Viking Way and Jubilee Way, removing huge amounts of litter, soil and weeds from the paved verges, and disposing of it.

Walkers are Welcome is a non-profit making Community Interest Company that encourages towns and villages, nationwide, to be ‘welcoming to walkers’. The network has expanded rapidly and there are now over 100 locations across the UK. Their aims are to encourage and support towns and villages to: