Clearing the way for a rejuvenated High Street in Lincoln

Cllr Colin Davie, Lincoln BIG and North Midland Construction joined together to officially start clearing the site as part of the public realm improvement scheme.

The £800,000 project will see the portion of High Street south of the level crossing paved in natural stone materials with new seating and signage installed.

Cllr Colin Davie, Executive Member for Economy and Place, said: “Today is a fantastic day for Lincoln, as it signifies that we are well on our way to strengthening the connection between the area of Lincoln’s High Street south of the level crossing with the existing shopping area north of the crossing, as well asthe uphill area around the cathedral and castle.

“This will not only attract greater footfall and encourage more people to use local businesses, but it will also create a more open and pleasant space with the potential for activities such as street markets and outdoor cafes.

“Combined with the East West Link Road, this work will really open up this area of central Lincoln, creating new opportunities that will help attract investment, fuelling further growth and prosperity.”

Cllr Richard Davies, Executive Member for Highways, said: “We’d ask for your patience throughout the project, as we intend to do everything we can to minimise disruption. One way we’ll be doing this is by sequencing the scheme’s programme of works so that there is as little effect as possible on businesses, residents and pedestrians.”

Some of the works will be carried out under night-time road closures to minimise disruption to the retail trade. During the day, there will be some fenced off working areas; however, access to shops and premises will be maintained at all times.

The scheme is being delivered by Lincolnshire County Council, using part of the £2.7m granted by Central Government (via Department for Communities and Local Government) as Growth Point Pump Priming funds to “help unlock growth in Lincoln”.

British construction firm North Midland Construction has been contracted carry out the improvement scheme, which is expected to be complete by December, ahead of this year’s Christmas Market.