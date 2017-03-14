Seized goods and cash following Cleethorpes drugs raid

A drugs warrant executed at a house on Brereton Avenue in Cleethorpes uncovered a quantity of cash and amphetamine along with a large amount of goods, which are thought to have been stolen.

Two men and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, money laundering and handling stolen goods.

Once police have gathered all the evidence they will be looking to find the owners of the recovered goods.

Community police officers are working to reassure local residents that they are working with them to stop drug dealing in their area and would appeal for anyone who suspects drugs are being dealt near to them to contact us on the non emergency number 101. Your information helps us get drugs off the streets and protects our societies most vulnerable people.