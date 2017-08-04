Celebrity chefs celebrate Clumber Park’s fifth Festival of Food and Drink

Chefs Phil Vickery and Rosemary Shrager will be helping to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the Festival of Food and Drink, held at Clumber Park on Saturday 16th and Sunday 17th September.

Phil will appear on Saturday alongside GBBO favourite Jane Beedle, while on Sunday Rosemary is joined by Andrew Smyth. They will all be offering live demonstrations in the Festival’s Cookery Theatre, sponsored by Welbeck Farm Shop.

Clumber Park’s Festival of Food and Drink is the biggest event of its kind in the region, bringing together delicious food and drink producers, with over 150 exhibitors all under one roof in the Food and Drink Marquee.

Alongside the tasty treats of the traders, the festival vibe continues with live music throughout from stars from the X-Factor as well as local musicians, as you enjoy the many Street Food traders and Pop-Up Cafes.

Ticket prices start from just £7 in advance with free entry into Clumber Park included. Visit the website for more.