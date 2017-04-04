Coastal Communities Fund awards Cleethorpes with £3.8m

CoastNEL has been awarded nearly £4 million from the Coastal Communities Fund to help deliver a number of key projects in Cleethorpes.

The £3.8 million project will cover a range of projects to enhance key areas of the coastal town, provide new facilities and deliver some exciting events in the resort.

£3.3 million is earmarked to be spent improving the public realm and introducing public art at key arrival sites, the promenades and in the historic town centre streets.

£332,000 will be put towards marketing and events to bring new visitors to the area and help to extend the traditional tourist season.

The CoastNEL team who successfully led the bid, is a partnership of local business people, arts, heritage and tourism groups and the local authority.

Julia Thompson, Chair of CoastNEL and a member of the Visitor Economy, Services and Retail Group, said: “Our town already has a vibrant mix of businesses and retail, along with a thriving night-time economy and a great beach. This investment means we have an exciting future to look forward to, with projects and events that will attract even more visitors and businesses to the area as well as making it an ever greater place for residents to work, live and play.”

Lawrence Brown, Chair of the Visitor Economy, Services and Retail group, said: “We want to use this award to build on the wave of confidence in Cleethorpes and the existing planned development as well as getting the public and businesses engaged in supporting the regeneration of the area.”

Cllr Peter Wheatley, portfolio holder for regeneration, said: “North East Lincolnshire suffers the same economic issues as many other coastal communities across the UK in terms of seasonal employment, but we also have some of the highest deprivation rates in the country within our borders. Improving our “place” offering is fundamental to improving the lives of the people who live and work here.

“The Coastal Communities funding will help us create the right foundations for investment and growth in our coastal area and support the council’s plans for the creation of thousands of new jobs and homes over the next few years.

“There’s a renewed energy in the resort and the area, with growth being forecast in many of our industry sectors that are based and specialise here. We’ll be continuing to work in partnership with local residents, businesses and community groups to deliver this activity over the coming years.”