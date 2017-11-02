Coca-Cola truck rolling into Lincolnshire this November

Never mind the archangel, virgin birth or guiding star, it’s the Coca-Cola truck that most folks associated with Christmas.

After last year’s stopover in Lincoln, many fans of the bright red advertising wagon were hoping for more of the same. But alas, it was not to be.

This year, the truck will make one stop-off in Lincolnshire, specifically Marshalls Yard in Gainsborough.

On Thursday November 23, fans can gather from 11am to 7pm to include in family entertainment with carol singing, food and drink stalls, live music and much more.

With certain MPs calling for the truck to be banned, doubtless it will draw in bigger crowd than ever before, especially for yellow-bellies, who’ll be eager to get a glimpse before it leaves Lincolnshire behind in the rear view.