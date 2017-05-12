Preparing to do battle

May 20th and 21st see a packed couple of days of activities and events across Lincoln to mark the 800th anniversary of the 1217 Battle of Lincoln.

The 20th May 1217 was a key date in English history as the Battle of Lincoln Fair was waged on the streets of Lincoln, in and around Lincoln Castle

To mark the anniversary, events and activities across the city will include:

1217 BATTLE OF LINCOLN CHILDREN’S BOOK LAUNCH

A new children’s book titled ‘1217 The Battle of Lincoln’ – written by Erik Grigg and produced for Lincoln’s 2017 events marking the anniversary – will be launched at Lincoln Central Library from 10:30am to 12:30pm.

Families will be able to hear a short reading from the book and children will be able to get involved in creative activities. The book is avaialble to buy at £3.50, or £1.50 for those who have completed the Lincoln Knights’ Trail.

BATTLE OF LINCOLN RE-ENACTMENT

The climax of the day’s activities will be a faithful re-enactment of the 1217 Battle of Lincoln on Castle Hill and Minster Yard outside Lincoln Cathedral from 2pm.

Much of the fighting took place here in 1217 so you can expect a lot of action and excitement!

CHILDREN’S MEDIEVAL BANQUET

A Medieval Banquet for children will take place at Stokes from 4pm. The banquet will include a spot of dancing as well as a delicious menu.

Tickets are available for £8 per child by calling (01522) 523548.

FAMILY CYCLE RIDE

A group of cyclists will be marking the Battle this week by cycling from the grave of William Marshall in Temple Church, London, via Clare and Stamford to Newark from May 17th – 19th. On the anniversary itself, they will follow the route of William’s army from Newark Castle to Lincoln.

Join in with the final stretch on a family bike ride from Burton Waters, down the Fosse Navigation, to Lincoln to join with the procession in the city. Tabards will be provided to all young riders.

Arrive at The Woodcocks at Burton Waters at 11:30am for coffee and bacon sandwiches, to leave at 12pm, four miles along the waterfront. Arrival at the Brayford Waterfront will be at 1pm where bikes can be secured at the Holiday Inn free of charge, and the procession joined at 1:30pm.

Entry to the cycle ride is free, including drinks, food, and t-shirts.

LAUNCH OF THE LINCOLN KNIGHTS’ TRAIL

The 36 sculptures of the Lincoln Knights Trail will be launched 800 years to the day since the 1217 Battle of Lincoln. The arts trail commemorates the Battle with 36 knight sculptures across Lincoln city centre.

The sculptures have been sponsored by local businesses and painted individually by talented artists. After the trail, they will be auctioned to raise money for The Nomad Trust and to create at Art and Innovation Fund for the City of Lincoln.

Follow the trail on the day and discover the clues for a prize! The trail will run until September 3rd.

LINCOLN CASTLE: PREPARING FOR BATTLE

Over the weekend, the army of King Henry III will be preparing for the battle of Lincoln in the Lincoln Castle grounds. See the artisan at work preparing bows and arrows, the Castle garrison being drilled under the watchful eye of the Castellan, and witness the arrival of the Kings champion William Marshall.

Entry to the displays in the Castle are subject to entry fee: adults £12, concessions £9.60, children (ages 5 – 16) £7.20, under 5s free.

MEDIEVAL FARMERS’ MARKET

Lincoln Framers Market on Castle Hill will have a Medieval twist on this day with stall holders in period dress to create a great atmosphere. It will be open from 9am – 4pm.

MEDIEVAL JUGGLING JESTER

Have fun with the Medieval juggling jester at Waterside Shopping Centre at 11am, St Marks Shopping Centre at 12pm, and City Square at 1pm.

MEDIEVAL STEEP HILL PROCESSION

Join a Medieval procession of shields and flags from the Stonebow and Guildhall, up Steep Hill to Lincoln Cathedral to see an re-enactment of the Battle of Lincoln’s key moments.

The procession begins at 1:30pm to arrive at Lincoln Cathedral in time for the 2pm display. Don’t forget to make your shields at workshops across the city between 11am and 1:30pm to join the procession.

MEDIEVAL STORY TELLING

Hear the history of the Battle of Lincoln 1217 brought to life for a family audience through song, street performance and storytelling in the Lincoln Castle grounds from 12pm, and the West Front of Lincoln Cathedral from 2pm.

Three stories are presented as one performance with support from the soldiers of the French and English armies:

‘The Ballad of 1217’ is presented by minstrel Dante Ferrera. He sings us through the story of the death of King John, the crowning of 8 year old King Henry, and the arrival in Lincoln of William the Marshall on behalf of the young king. We learn of the battle of the English and French on the streets of Lincoln, and the grisly death of the French knight Thomas de Perche. Lyrics by storyteller Nick Hennessey.

is presented by minstrel Dante Ferrera. He sings us through the story of the death of King John, the crowning of 8 year old King Henry, and the arrival in Lincoln of William the Marshall on behalf of the young king. We learn of the battle of the English and French on the streets of Lincoln, and the grisly death of the French knight Thomas de Perche. Lyrics by storyteller Nick Hennessey. Xavier Mathey is the French Knight . The chaos of battle and the confusion of English and French on both sides are brought to light in this charming street theatre interaction evoking the time of 1217. In the tradition of the ‘mercenary soldier’ fighting for the side that pays the highest, our French Knight is trying to find his way to the front line but is lost! Having worked his way up from Page to Squire can he join Thomas de Perche before the battle starts?

. The chaos of battle and the confusion of English and French on both sides are brought to light in this charming street theatre interaction evoking the time of 1217. In the tradition of the ‘mercenary soldier’ fighting for the side that pays the highest, our French Knight is trying to find his way to the front line but is lost! Having worked his way up from Page to Squire can he join Thomas de Perche before the battle starts? The Castle and the Crossbowmen. Miranda Heath plays Nicolaa de La Haye besieged in the Castle. The King’s crossbowmen sneak into the castle behind the enemy lines to support the keeper of the Castle, Dame Nicolaa, as she finally vanquishes the French and drives them away. She is pivotal in holding off the French attack and in retaining the power for the English King. But do they thank her for her efforts? The story is written by Louise Page.

SHIELD MAKING WORKSHOPS

Create your own Medieval shield to join in with the day’s activities at locations across the city. Workshops will be running from 11am – 1:30pm at:

The Collection;

Lincoln Drill Hall;

Lincolnshire co-op (City Square);

Museum of Lincolnshire Life;

St marks Shopping Centre;

Waterside Shopping Centre

Don’t miss the procession up Steep Hill from the Stonebow and Guildhall at 1:30pm.