Community rally to re-open pub by offering shares

The Sebastopol Inn in Minting near Horncastle, closed its doors last August, but locals are doing their utmost to give the historic pub a new lease of life.

£250,000 is needed to to save the former eatery and inn and members of the public are being invited to take a Share-holding to ensure it reopens.

The Sebastopol Inn is steeped in history having unofficially opened its doors as a pub back in the 16th century. In 1836 the then landlord applied for the first ever license, for the princely sum of two guineas. The license at that time stipulated that the pub was permitted to remain open to the public as long as a bed was empty.

Brewing their own ale the pub stayed a free house until George Batemans took it over but later sold it to become a free house once more.

Shares start at £50 each and Interested parties can find out more about the share launch on Saturday 25th February at Minting Village Hall .