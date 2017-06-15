Concept revealed for revamped Lincoln High Street

An artist’s rendering of the Lincoln High Street rejuvenation project has been released ahead of working kicking off this August.

The release coincides with news that North Midland Construction has been awarded the contract to undertake works that will give a section of Lincoln High Street a new lease of life.

The company was selected through the Midlands Highways Alliance Framework. Work on the scheme will start in August and is expected to be complete before December, ahead of this year’s Christmas Market.

The project will see the recently-pedestrianised area between Tentercroft Street and St Mary’s Street paved in natural stone with new seating and signage installed, making the area more attractive to shoppers and giving local businesses a boost.

Cllr Richard Davies, Executive Member for Highways, said: “This is fantastic news for the people of Lincoln. When complete, not only will these improvement works link this part of the city with the uphill area around the cathedral and castle, but they will also create a more open and pleasant space.”

The proposed programme of works will be sequenced to minimise disruption to businesses, residents and pedestrians.

The £800,000 scheme is being delivered by Lincolnshire County Council, using part of the £2.7 million granted by Central Government as Growth Point Pump Priming funds to “help unlock growth in Lincoln”.